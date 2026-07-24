Rodri informs Manchester City of his stance on a move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are holding their breath as they close in on one of the summer's biggest deals, according to press reports.

English journalist Ben Jacobs claims Spain international Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, has revealed his position on a move to the Spanish giants this window.

Rodri has already told Manchester City officials he wants to join Real Madrid for sporting and family reasons, according to Jacobs. City's management are bracing for an official offer, even as they dig in to keep him.

The Spain star is not expected to sign a new deal at the Etihad. A move to Real Madrid sits at the top of his priorities this summer.

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Madrid's interest has grown after his standout displays at the 2026 World Cup. Rodri was one of the finest performers in the Spain side that lifted the trophy, dictating the tempo, intercepting the ball and building attacks.

Under contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2027, Rodri is viewed inside Real Madrid as the ideal man to strengthen the midfield.