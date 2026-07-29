Rodri dreams of playing for Real Madrid: but would he reject Barcelona?

Rodri has become a central figure in this summer's transfer talk, with the Manchester City midfielder's contract at the club set to expire in the summer of 2027.

City are determined to hold on to him, but Real Madrid loom as the club most eager to sign the Spain captain and best player of the 2026 World Cup. They are not alone in the chase.

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as one of the clubs keen on Rodri, according to some press reports. Barcelona, meanwhile, are trying to force their way into negotiations for a move to the Blaugrana, Catalunya Radio claim.

The Catalan outlets say Barcelona want to bolster their midfield regardless of Frenkie de Jong's injury.

Admiring Rodri's qualities, the Catalan club have made enquiries about him. A later broadcast, relayed by the network "Foot Mercato", suggested the player dreams of representing Real Madrid but would not necessarily reject a Barcelona offer if the chance came his way.