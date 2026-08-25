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imago-sport-1081351216.jpgRicardo Larreina Amador
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Rodri closes in on his first appearance in a Barcelona shirt

Rodri
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Spain

Could it be the signing of the season?

Rodri is closing in on his first appearance in a Barcelona shirt, having taken part in the team's full group session ahead of the clash with Athletic Bilbao that opens his La Liga journey at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Hansi Flick's side wrapped up their second session of the week at the Tito Vilanova pitch following the big win over Elche, eyes fixed on that first league outing at the Camp Nou.

Odds are shortening that the Bilbao clash, set for 27 August, will hand Rodri his debut as a Barcelona player.

Every first-team player joined in, save for the injured De Jong, who came onto the pitch to run through individual work and test his readiness.

Barcelona Atlètic and youth-team names also featured: Hamza Abdelkarim, Álvaro Cortés, Xavi Espart, Brian Fariñas and Eder Aller, though all of them have already slotted into the first-team dynamic.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH

Rodri completed the full group session, just as he had done on Monday.

Unlike the recovery session that followed the Elche win, Tuesday's work put every player out on the pitch, letting the world champion train alongside all his teammates for the first time.

Training resumes tomorrow at 9:30 am. Hansi Flick will then face the media at 12:00 noon, previewing Barcelona's first league match at the Spotify Camp Nou.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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