Rodri benefits from Ferran Torres's departure from Barcelona

Barcelona's new midfielder Rodri has picked his shirt number, ready to begin life with the Catalan side next season.

The club confirmed his signing from Manchester City earlier on Tuesday, tying him to a contract that runs until 2030.

Rodri will wear the number 16 at Barca. It's a number that has followed the Spanish midfielder through some of the most important chapters of his career.

According to newspaper "Sport", Rodri chose it after Fermin Lopez opted to switch to the number 7, which opened up following Ferran Torres's departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fermin admitted his sadness at giving up the number he'd worn during his early years with the first team.

That number 16 holds special meaning for Rodri, as "Sport" report. He wore it at various stages with Villarreal, Manchester City and the Spanish national team.

Hansi Flick is banking on Rodri as one of Barcelona's key men, leaning on his experience and his knack for organising play and controlling midfield. The club hope the deal gives them the balance they've been chasing.

Read also:

Flick: Rodri is the best in his position, and these are his most notable qualities