Rodri arrives in Madrid: what is the reason?

Manchester City star Rodri touched down in Madrid on Monday, amid links with a move to Real Madrid during the current summer transfer window.

The Spain captain, who lifted the World Cup in 2026, faces a decision this summer: stay at Manchester City or head to Real Madrid.

His arrival in the Spanish capital, though, has nothing to do with a switch to the Whites. According to "Marca", Rodri is in Madrid to undergo surgery in the coming hours for a minor back problem.

City's new Italian coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in a press conference that Rodri will link up with the squad once the operation is done.

"The operation will take place on Monday, and he needs time off," Maresca said. "He needs rest and recovery. He will return to us afterwards."

City fly out to Hong Kong on Tuesday. They'll do so without Rodri, one of the finest midfielders in the Spanish game, and a handful of others including Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and new arrival Elliot Anderson, all rested after the World Cup.