Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester City FC v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Rodgers responds: will Reinders begin his journey with Al-Qadsiah against Al-Ittihad?

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
T. Reijnders
B. Rodgers
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
Northern Ireland

The Dutch star joined the Sharqawi side from Manchester City.

Al-Qadsiah manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed whether new Dutch signing Tijjani Reijnders will be available for the upcoming clash with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Qadsiah host Al-Ittihad this coming Friday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the second round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Rodgers held a press conference today, Wednesday, minutes after Al-Qadsiah officially announced the signing of Reijnders from Manchester City, in a deal worth 61 million euros.

Tickets for Saudi Roshn League matchesBuy your ticket now!

Pressed on whether the Dutchman would feature against Al-Ittihad, the Northern Irish coach told Saudi newspaper "Al-Youm": "We'll see. If Tijjani's registration situation is in order, then he could certainly take part in the match."

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

He added: "I promise that we will give our best, and we will be a competitive team this season, and we will do our utmost to win at least one of the four titles we are competing for."

Four competitions await Al-Qadsiah this season. Most notably, they enter the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history, alongside the Roshn League, the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google