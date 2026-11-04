Tuvalu officially presented Robert Maaskant as national team coach in Roosendaal on Wednesday. The 57-year-old discussed his coaching staff, the country's climate problems and his salary.

Last month, news that Maaskant would take charge of Tuvalu, a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean north of Fiji, surprised many.

Maaskant insisted money had not drawn him to the job. "A lot of people I know say: 'He must be doing it for the money,'" he said. But the coach laughed off that suggestion. "I'm not getting a penny, so that's not really the case this time." Only his travel and expenses are covered.

Despite the lack of pay, Maaskant needed little time to decide when Michiel van der Werf, the Tuvalu Islands Football Association's (TIFA) technical director from Brabant, approached him last summer. "I knew Foppe's story, of course (De Haan, former Tuvalu national team coach, ed.), and I like an adventure. I think seeing the world through football is a worthwhile aim."

Rising sea levels caused by climate change threaten Tuvalu, and the project's social message also played a part in Maaskant's decision. He hopes his new role will help draw attention to the problem.

"That story goes beyond sport, of course. But football can help draw attention to this problem. I'm certainly no climate revolutionary, but I think it's wonderful if we can help the world a little through football. That's another reason why I think this is a fantastic project."

At his presentation, Maaskant also named the staff who will support him at Tuvalu. Ten-cap Netherlands international Kew Jaliens will be his assistant. Dutchman Thijs Matla and Tuvaluan assistants Nabil Alefaio and Pasene Siale are also part of the coaching staff.