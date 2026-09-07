Rio Ferdinand reveals Arsenal's "superpower" after Chelsea clash

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed the "superpower" that Arsenal possess, which could drive the team to a second consecutive Premier League title.

Analysing Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the London derby yesterday, Sunday, Ferdinand said: "I think you look strong. You've got the experience now as well. Even that foul Declan Rice made on Morgan Rogers about 10 minutes ago just shows the solid understanding of managing the game and when to make the big fouls and slow the game down."

He added: "Arsenal don't need to dominate, they don't need to play well at times, but they are always in the game."

Ferdinand continued: "This is something I've noticed with Arsenal over the last year, they don't care about dominating the game. We were in the Pep Guardiola era, where everything was about systems, controlling zones, the flows and making sure you dominate possession of the ball."

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He explained: "Arsenal want to do that at times, but they don't rely only on that, they can win in many different ways, and this is perhaps their superpower."

He concluded: "They don't have just one way to win the match, they can do it in multiple ways, which I think makes them a very difficult team for opponents to prepare for."

Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead early on, and Arsenal had to come from behind. Mikel Arteta's side, so often accused of being too conservative, were forced out of their shell.

Captain Martin Odegaard, who looks to be rediscovering his best form, and Kai Havertz turned the game around, the team producing the attacking prowess they have always been accused of lacking.

Several impressive saves from Chelsea's new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept the margin down and denied Arteta's men a bigger lead. As the match wore on, Arsenal leaned on their defensive strengths to see it out and extend their perfect start to the new season.