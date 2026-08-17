Reviving the historic treble: why did Rodri choose Barcelona?

Rodri has snubbed Real Madrid in favour of Barcelona, and the Spain and Manchester City star's move to the Catalan giants should be wrapped up officially in the coming days.

Several reports yesterday claimed Barcelona and Manchester City had struck a full agreement over Rodri's switch to the Camp Nou.

The official "Ballon d'Or" website spelled out the reasons behind Rodri's choice today. Pulling on the Barcelona shirt, it says, is the perfect stage for him to show off his game in full.

He would be cast as the heir to Sergio Busquets in the role. Both men can operate as a defensive anchor, read the flow of the match from the first pass and keep the ball moving under pressure.

Over a decade ago, Busquets, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta rewrote the rules of European football with their absolute command of possession and rhythm.

Now, under German coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona want to build something similar with a new midfield trio of Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

The parallels are hard to miss. This new three share footballing and physical traits with the Busquets-Xavi-Iniesta axis of Barcelona's golden era.

Rodri, Pedri and Olmo bring together the qualities modern football demands.

Rodri offers tactical discipline, physical presence and control of the tempo from deep. Pedri adds spatial intelligence and slick passing. Dani Olmo guarantees vertical runs between the lines.

They have already proven the partnership works, driving Spain to the World Cup title just as Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets did in 2010.

Flick's system also boasts top-class depth thanks to the flow of young players like Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado.

Rodri chose Barcelona, the website says, because the club's tactical blueprint chimes naturally with how he sees the game.

Having conquered the game as an individual and as part of a team, the midfielder returns to LaLiga to run the side that shaped his development.

His arrival hands Flick's Blaugrana a complete midfield once more, and with it the ambition to launch a new era of success.