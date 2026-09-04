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Revealing answer to question about Bayern Munich: transfer flop would rather “keep his mouth shut”

LaLiga
Espanyol vs Sevilla
Espanyol
Sevilla

Bryan Zaragoza and Bayern Munich can breathe again. The player because he is back in his Spanish homeland and, after difficult times, hopes for plenty of playing time; the German top club because they were able to let go of a professional they had no use for.

However, the 24-year-old attacker has once again left only on loan. Bayern would have preferred to sell Zaragoza permanently.

Perhaps because you cross paths at least twice in life, and sometimes far more often, the quick winger chose not to say anything about Bayern Munich at his presentation as Espanyol Barcelona's new signing. That, in itself, said plenty. Asked about his time in Munich, he simply said: "I'd better keep my mouth shut."

Bayern brought Zaragoza in early from Granada on loan in winter 2024 because of a shortage of players, before signing him permanently that summer for €17 million. Under coach Thomas Tuchel, Zaragoza at least made seven Bundesliga appearances before his successor Vincent Kompany cut him out of the picture completely. Loans to CA Osasuna and Celta Vigo in Spain, and to Roma, followed.

Bryan ZaragozaGetty Images


Bryan Zaragoza wants to "stay as long as possible"

Zaragoza explicitly wanted the move to Espanyol, as sporting director Monchi confirmed. The player made "enormous financial efforts" to push the transfer through, Monchi stressed.

"I think I need stability, to stay at a club for a while, and I think Espanyol are ideal for that. That's why I've come here: to try to stay as long as possible," said Zaragoza, hinting that next summer could finally bring a definitive end to an unhappy spell with Bayern Munich that has satisfied neither side.


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