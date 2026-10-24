Return to the Premier League? Antonio Rüdiger's future plan revealed

The former Germany international ended his career with the national team after the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. His Real Madrid contract runs until 2027, with an option for a further season.

Beyond that, his future remains open. According to Sport Bild, Rüdiger wants to consider his plans next spring. Until then, his full focus is on coach Jose Mourinho's team.

Rüdiger has recently moved between the bench and the starting XI under the Portuguese coach. He still feels sharp and fit, while his family feel very much at home in the Spanish capital. Mourinho also pushed for an extension to Rüdiger's contract last summer.

Italy, England or Saudi Arabia: where could Rüdiger go?

Should it become clear in the winter that a future in Madrid could be difficult, the Saudi Pro League could become an option alongside the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur, in particular, are reportedly keeping an eye on the 33-year-old.

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After spells at VfB Stuttgart and AS Roma, Rüdiger played for Chelsea from 2017 to 2022 and won the Champions League there under Thomas Tuchel in 2021. A return to London could appeal to him, as his two children were also born there.