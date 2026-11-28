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Schalke have suffered a brutal blow that threatens to blow the situation at the club wide open after a disastrous 8-1 defeat to Paderborn. The match exposed a clear defensive collapse and revived doubts over the team's ability to find a way out of their crisis, just days before the eagerly awaited meeting with fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund, scheduled for 6 December.

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Paderborn pounced on their opponents' collapse and ran the match, inflicting a heavy defeat that piles more pressure on Miron Muslic and his coaching staff. Muslic had said before kick-off that he wanted to win. His side's performance bore no resemblance to those words, and they never looked capable of keeping pace with the hosts.

The trouble started in the 21st minute. Obermair swung in a free-kick, Schiller rose to head it on and Jano ter Horst was there to put it in the net, giving Paderborn the lead.

Stefano Marino doubled the advantage in the 39th minute from Steven Tigges' pass, then struck again in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to make it three.

Schalke could have pulled one back before the break. Dzeko, starting for the first time in five matches, missed a clear-cut chance, and Adamo wasted another two minutes later. They went in three goals down with their attacking threat clearly fading: they had scored just six goals in their first 11 matches.

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Nothing improved after the restart. Tigges added the fourth in the 55th minute, and just two minutes later Marino completed his hat-trick with the fifth.

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Adil Aouchiche scored Schalke's only goal in the 59th minute, their sixth league goal of the season, but it did nothing to change the course of the match or dent Paderborn's dominance.

And still the goals kept coming. Deniz Zeitler made it six in the 73rd minute, Gabriel Vidovic converted a penalty for the seventh in the 85th, and Felix Götze rounded off the rout in the sixth minute of stoppage time. It finished 8-1, one of the heaviest defeats Schalke have suffered in recent times.

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The result makes a bleak picture at Schalke even bleaker, coming on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim and a goalless draw with Stuttgart. Those results didn't ease the crisis. They deepened it ahead of the Ruhr derby against Dortmund on 6 December. Now the coaching staff and players face an extremely difficult test: they must restore their balance quickly or go into the eagerly awaited clash with confidence collapsing and pressure from the fans mounting.