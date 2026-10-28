Barcelona have thrown every medical resource at speeding up the recovery of their injured players, particularly in a defensive line that has become Hansi Flick's biggest weak point.

Four defenders are currently in the club's clinic. The latest name added is Xavi Espart, ruled out for seven weeks after tearing a ligament in his right ankle in El Clasico following a hard challenge from Aurelien Tchouameni.

With Espart effectively out until 2027, the medical team's focus falls entirely on the trio, according to sources at "AS": Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia.

Kounde: the closest bet

The French defender has the best chance of a return this week. He did not train with the group on Wednesday, and his place in El Clasico hung in the balance until the final moment, but all the signs point to his recovery from the ankle sprain and a possible appearance against Alaves next Saturday.

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That involvement will carry real risk. At best he will have completed only two sessions with the team, with just five days left until the match.

Christensen and Eric: the return draws near

Andreas Christensen, sidelined for five weeks with a tear in his left quadriceps, should be ready for the Champions League tie against Aston Villa on 3 November. He will start on the bench and come on if needed.

Eric Garcia's situation looks murkier. He suffered a tear in the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh on 17 October during the Real Betis match, with his absence estimated at between three and four weeks.

At best, and with extra effort, he will be fit for the top-of-the-table clash against Atletico Madrid on 8 November at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Nobody inside the dressing room rules out bringing that date forward, even to the Champions League match, given how tough the Alaves fixture is. Pull it off and it would be a major win for the medical team, trimming a full week off the absence.



