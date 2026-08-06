Franck Haise has settled the future of Rennes' Moroccan defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, a player who has drawn plenty of interest in recent weeks.

Fulham have lodged an official bid with Rennes for the 20-year-old this summer.

According to "Foot Mercato", the young Moroccan is open to the idea of playing in the Premier League and would welcome a move to England.

His manager sees things differently. Haise told a press conference that Ait Boudlal is not for sale.

"There is no problem, at least he has not spoken to me about it (the offers)," he added. "He is happy here, he has a two-year contract, and we are relying on him."

Ait Boudlal made 21 appearances for Rennes last season. He missed out on Morocco's squad for the last World Cup, but the Mohammed VI Academy graduate is among the candidates for this year's Golden Boy award.