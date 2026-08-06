Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-ANGERSAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Rennes settles it officially: our Moroccan player is not for sale

Transfers
Premier League
Ligue 1
A. Boudlal
Rennes
Fulham
England
France
Morocco

Candidate for the Golden Boy award

Franck Haise has settled the future of Rennes' Moroccan defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, a player who has drawn plenty of interest in recent weeks.

Fulham have lodged an official bid with Rennes for the 20-year-old this summer.

According to "Foot Mercato", the young Moroccan is open to the idea of playing in the Premier League and would welcome a move to England.

His manager sees things differently. Haise told a press conference that Ait Boudlal is not for sale.

"There is no problem, at least he has not spoken to me about it (the offers)," he added. "He is happy here, he has a two-year contract, and we are relying on him."

Club Friendlies
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Club Friendlies
Rennes crest
Rennes
REN
Brentford Academy crest
Brentford Academy
BRA

Ait Boudlal made 21 appearances for Rennes last season. He missed out on Morocco's squad for the last World Cup, but the Mohammed VI Academy graduate is among the candidates for this year's Golden Boy award.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google