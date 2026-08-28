Rennes declares war on Paris Saint-Germain

The "pitch crisis" continues to cast its shadow over French football after the decision to switch the opening-round clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais to the latter's stadium.

Rennes made clear they would watch the professional league's decision on the return fixture closely. The capital club had won approval to move its opening match after the "Parc des Princes" pitch was ruled unfit due to the heatwave. Rennes pulled off the feat of hosting the European champions within just four days, a fixture that ended last Sunday in a 2-2 draw. Their agreement came with a condition: the return fixture schedule must not change. The heatwave, they argued, had hit the whole of France, and the state of the Paris pitch owed everything to negligence. They flatly refused to move the round 23 encounter set for March 2027.

The league's competitions committee ignored that firm stance. It officially confirmed the round 23 match would be played at the "Parc des Princes", with its statement reading: "Regarding the opening-round match of the French league between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais, whose venue was moved on 19 August, the competitions committee has decided to impose a financial fine on Paris Saint-Germain of 150,000 euros in accordance with Article 501.4 of the league's competition regulations relating to clubs' obligations to prepare the pitch and provide alternative stadiums. As for the round 23 match between Stade Rennais and Paris Saint-Germain, it has been decided to move its venue to be held at the Parc des Princes stadium."

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Anger swept through the corridors of Stade Rennais. Manager Frank Haise offered a brief, sarcastic response at the press conference ahead of Sunday's Le Mans clash: "Perhaps the country will see a heatwave next March, and I will leave the response to the club." The management wasted no time. The club fired back with a statement on its official website, vowing not to stand idly by and to appeal the decision.

Rennes confirmed as much in that statement: "Stade Rennais has taken note of the competitions committee's decision to move the Stade Rennais and Paris Saint-Germain match scheduled in round 23 of the French league, so that it will consequently be held at the Parc des Princes stadium. While awaiting receipt of the full decision and its grounds, Stade Rennais is currently studying lodging an appeal before the conciliation committee of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee in order to defend its rights."