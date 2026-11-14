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Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Renewal nears: an Arab signing slips from Barcelona's grasp

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Bayer Leverkusen are moving quickly to secure the future of their young star Ibrahim Maza, amid growing interest in his services from major European clubs, led by Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, after the Algerian midfielder caught the eye with his impressive performances in recent times.

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The transfer window may be shut, but Europe's heavyweights never stop tracking the game's brightest young talents. And while they watch, the clubs who already have these players are racing to tie them down on the best terms possible.

That's exactly the situation now, with German newspaper "Bild" revealing that Ibrahim Maza's standout form has pushed Leverkusen to move fast on a new deal for their 20-year-old. Manchester City and Barcelona are both watching him closely.

Paris Saint-Germain had already surfaced as suitors at the start of November. The links prompted Maza to open up about his own ambitions of playing for one of Europe's giants.

Maza, capped 23 times by the senior Algeria side, told "RTL" and "Sky Sport Germany": "Of course, it would be a big dream for me to play one day for a prestigious club like Paris Saint-Germain, as it is one of the best clubs in the world, on the level of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal."

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"Playing for a club of this size is a goal I am seeking to achieve, like many other footballers," he added.

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Those comments appear to have lit a fire under Leverkusen's hierarchy. According to "Bild", several rounds of talks have left Maza close to extending his deal with the German club until 2031, a year beyond its current 2030 expiry.

Leverkusen have put a written offer on the table that bumps Maza into the club's top salary bracket, lifting his annual wage from 2.5 million euros to 4 million euros, with a further total bonus of 4 million euros on top.

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Crucial to the breakthrough is Maza's willingness to sign without a fixed release clause, meaning no predetermined fee can prise him away.

It's a move that closely echoes the approach Leverkusen took with Florian Wirtz, the player Maza is now being compared to, before his 140 million euro switch to Liverpool two years ago.

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Club officials reckon Maza carries the same kind of ceiling, one that could push his market value towards 100 million euros in the near future.

Maza joined Leverkusen from second-division rivals Hertha Berlin in 2025 in a 12 million euro deal.

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His swift rise earned him a spot in the starting line-up, and he quickly became one of the team's key men. Four goals and four assists in 14 appearances this season tell the story.

By handing him fresh terms, Leverkusen want to lock down his future and guard against losing him should any of the interested clubs make their move.

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Barcelona's interest is real, and Maza name-checked the Catalans among his dream destinations. But the Spanish side are hardly short in midfield right now. If anything, their current squad gives them an abundance of options in that area.

Written byHussein Hamdy

Journalist specializing in world football at Kooora

I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.

After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.

My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.

I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:

  • Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
  • Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
  • Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
  • Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm
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