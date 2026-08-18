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Translated by

Renders signs his contract with Al-Qadsiah on a staggering salary

Transfers
T. Reijnders
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia
England

The Dutch midfielder closes in on the Saudi League

Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders has signed his transfer contract with Al-Qadsiah, the Manchester City midfielder's latest move of the summer window.

Press reports had revealed that Al-Qadsiah opened advanced talks with Manchester City over Reijnders this summer, with an initial fee of 60 million euros mooted.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" said Reijnders put pen to paper on his transfer to Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday.

The fee, though, will be just 42 million euros, according to the paper. In return the midfielder will pocket a phenomenal salary worth 18 million dollars.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU

Earlier reports had Reijnders landing in Saudi Arabia on Monday to wrap up the switch, all terms already agreed.

A debut could come as soon as Friday, when Al-Qadsiah face Al-Ittihad in the second round of the Roshn League. That call rests with Irish coach Brendan Rodgers.

The 28-year-old joined City from Milan last summer, going on to make 50 appearances for the club. He scored seven goals and laid on eight assists along the way.

Al-Qadsiah are busy bolstering their squad for the new season, not least because they will contest the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history.

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