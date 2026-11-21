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The Sky Blues ended their run of Premier League defeats but again missed out on the expected win.

Man City managed only a disappointing 1-1 (0-1) draw against underdogs Fulham, with former Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno in goal, and risk losing sight of the top of the table.

The draw against the London side ended the longest run of wins by one team against another in Premier League history. Before Saturday, the ten-time English champions had beaten the Cottagers 17 times in a row.

Manchester City risk losing sight of league leaders Arsenal

Elliot Anderson (57th) equalised after Rodrigo Muniz (16th) put the visitors ahead. The Citizens remain five points behind league leaders Arsenal for now, but the Gunners can pull further clear at Newcastle United this evening (6.30pm/Sky).

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City had lost their previous three league games, making a meeting with favourite opponents Fulham look well timed. Instead, the visitors took the lead with a straightforward move that left Muniz far too much space.

Erling Haaland thought he had equalised (25th), but his goal did not count because Leno had held the ball in his hands beforehand. Anderson volleyed in from a corner with Leno's view slightly obscured. City pushed for a winner but could not find one, and the home crowd booed at the final whistle.