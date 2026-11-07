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Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

According to Foot Mercato, the Frenchman only extended his contract with the German record champions until 2030 in February. But his consistently strong performances are making the new deal's reported release clause look increasingly like a bargain.

The report puts the clause at €65 million, the fee required to sign the 28-year-old next summer. PSG could afford that without much difficulty. The release clause has not, however, been officially confirmed.

Looking for a long-term successor to defensive leader Marquinhos, PSG have Upamecano in their sights. The 32-year-old has spent 13 years at the club and become a true Parisian legend, and his contract in the French capital runs until 2028. The Parisians are therefore likely to seek a high-quality replacement next summer or, at the very latest, after the 27/28 season. Upamecano is four years younger.

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This week, the Bayern Munich defender caught the eye again when he completely took striker Julian Alvarez out of the game in his club's 2-0 away win at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He is now Bayern Munich's defensive leader, with Jonathan Tah and Min-jae Kim alternating alongside him.

Bayern Munich paid €42.5 million to sign Upamecano in 2021. He has scored three goals in 12 competitive appearances across all competitions this season.