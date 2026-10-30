Tijjani Reijnders lit up the Saudi Roshn Pro League on Sunday, driving Al-Qadsiah to a thumping 6-0 win over Al-Riyadh. The Netherlands international ran riot, capping a stunning attacking display with a historic hat-trick.

The scoreline and Reijnders' brilliance told only half the story. For Al-Qadsiah, the night carried a deeper significance, adding another milestone to their record books as they climbed to the top of the table on 28 points.

Statistics network "Opta" confirmed that victory over Al-Riyadh took Al-Qadsiah to 100 wins in their Saudi Pro League history. They become just the eleventh side to reach the 100-win mark in the competition.

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Reijnders bagged the first hat-trick of his career to leave his mark on Al-Qadsiah's centenary night. His attacking class shone through as he fired the club to one of their biggest results of the campaign.

No player has opened the scoring more often for his club this season than the Dutchman. Five times he has broken the deadlock, level with Nigeria's George Ilenikhena of Al-Ittihad.

The treble pushed Reijnders up to 8 goals and second place in the Roshn Pro League scoring charts. England's Ivan Toney leads the way on 13, a five-goal gap.