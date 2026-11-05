Trabzonspor fell to defeat at home against Freiburg of Germany in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the Papara Park stadium.

The German side struck early. Lukas Kübler bundled home a rebound inside the box in the 14th minute, pouncing after an unconvincing save from goalkeeper Onana.

Trabzonspor chased the game throughout. Their most dangerous moment fell to Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who chested down a cross and fired over the crossbar, then whipped in a free kick that the wall cleared, all while lighting up the game with his movement and passing.

The home players bayed for a penalty when Nigerian striker Onuachu was pushed inside the box, but the referee waved play on.

After the break, Trabzonspor piled high balls into Onuachu and sent their defenders forward in search of an equaliser, all in vain. Freiburg, meanwhile, carried a real threat on the counter and from set pieces, coming close to a second more than once.

Trabzonspor's golden chance arrived in the 60th minute, and Salah spurned it. A corner dropped to him right in front of an open net, yet he somehow steered the ball straight into the arms of the German goalkeeper, squandering the equaliser as anguish rippled through the stands.

Defeat aside, Trabzonspor clung to a place in the direct qualification zone for the round of 16. They sit eighth on 6 points from 3 matches, behind table-toppers Monaco on goal difference and level with Freiburg, who also moved to 6 points.

Elsewhere, Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan. Mark Gual opened the scoring for the visitors in the 53rd minute before Nikola Krstovic rescued a point for Atalanta late on (82).

Red Star Belgrade turned the tables on Inter d'Escaldes, grabbing a late 2-1 win in a match that produced two red cards, one for each side.

Arellano put the visitors ahead first. Vladimir Lucic levelled for Red Star, and Yuta Nakayama snatched the winner in stoppage time.

Ajax, in the same round, hammered hosts Midtjylland of Denmark 6-1. Nigerian Tolulope Arokodare opened the scoring early and grabbed a second for himself, before Owen Wijndal, Davy Klaassen, Oscar Gloch and Marcus Leonardo stretched the lead. Friday Etim bagged Midtjylland's only consolation.