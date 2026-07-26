Iraqi football is holding its breath. All eyes are on the Football Association's next move over the national team's coaching post, with Australian boss Graham Arnold's contract set to expire at the end of this month.

One name has cut through the uncertainty. Moroccan coach Walid Regragui has emerged as among the strongest candidates on the table of Iraqi officials, should they fail to strike a final agreement to keep the Australian.

Regragui: the leading option

Iraqi sports channel "Al-Rabiaa" report that the Iraqi Football Association place Regragui at the front of the queue, pointing to his rich coaching record, wide international experience and the exceptional mark he has left on Moroccan and Arab football.

That thinking is rooted in one landmark run. Regragui steered Morocco to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a footballing epic that cemented his name among the world's top coaches.

Arnold negotiations take priority

Any official approach to Regragui hinges on the outcome of the talks currently under way with Arnold. Iraq's football leadership want this file settled first, whether by renewal or separation.

Intensive meetings between Iraqi officials, Arnold and his agent are ongoing, with both sides chasing an understanding that keeps the partnership alive. Arnold delivered World Cup qualification since taking charge in May 2025.

To settle the matter, the Association formed a special committee headed by Younis Mahmoud, alongside the two vice-presidents Sarmad Abdul-Ilah and Mohammed Nasser, to deliver the final decision before the contract runs out.

Regragui available for a new experience

Regragui, for his part, has been free to take on a new challenge since his contract with the Moroccan national team ended in March 2026. His spell was packed with achievement, crowned by that World Cup semi-final and concluded with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

His name may be everywhere in the media, yet the Iraqi Football Association have opened no official negotiations with him so far. The file remains in the assessment stage, waiting on the final call over Arnold's future in the coming days.