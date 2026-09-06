Refereeing opinion: the "wronged" Barcelona deserved a penalty

Barcelona thrashed hosts Valencia 5-0 at the Mestalla in matchday four of the Spanish league.

Lamine Yamal grabbed a brace, with Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Pedri completing the rout.

The win took Barcelona to 12 points at the top of La Liga with a perfect record. Valencia stayed rooted to the bottom on a single point.

Early in the second half, in the 49th minute, Raphinha went down inside the penalty area after a challenge with Valencia's Mavo.

"Archivo VAR", an account on X that specialises in controversial refereeing situations, claimed: "video technology failed to award a penalty during the Valencia and Barcelona match".

It continued: "Mavo touched the ball, a light touch, and then brought down Raphinha, who had already controlled the ball".

Archivo VAR stressed: "It is a penalty. Although Mavo touched the ball, his foul prevented the Brazilian player from continuing to play".

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