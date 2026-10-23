"Refereeing on demand": Real Madrid's channel launches psychological warfare before the Clasico

Tensions are mounting ahead of the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The royal club's channel has launched a fierce attack on refereeing decisions, accusing officials of treating the two clubs differently just days before the eagerly awaited showdown at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Nobody has named the refereeing team for Sunday's clash yet, but the Real Madrid channel still dedicated a lengthy report to controversial incidents, from red cards to disallowed goals and penalties, in previous Clasicos and in the two clubs' matches against other opponents.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the channel went so far as to claim that Real Madrid is the side most harmed by refereeing decisions, arguing that Barcelona receive different treatment. It's a narrative that throws the officials into the spotlight before one of the most sensitive fixtures of the season.

"Exceptional treatment" for Barcelona?

The most striking part of the report left little room for doubt. "The conclusion is clear, the referees' treatment of Barcelona differs from their treatment of Real Madrid, and our club always ends up being the party most harmed," the Madrid channel said.

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From there the tone only sharpened. Turning to the standard of officiating in the Catalan club's matches, the channel said: "The standard of refereeing in Barcelona's favour is remarkable, whether in Clasico matches or even before them, as has been seen over recent weeks."

On-field decisions weren't the only target. The report also tackled what it described as the difference in personal treatment the two clubs' players receive from referees, claiming Barcelona's players get treated more kindly.

A player, the channel added, "receives exceptional treatment if he plays for Barcelona", before hinting at the existence of what it called "refereeing on demand" in favour of the Catalan side's players.

An attack extending to video technology

VAR copped it too. The Real Madrid channel refused to confine its criticism to the officials on the pitch, speaking more than once about what it called "video technology on demand" in Barcelona's favour.

The channel signed off by insisting these are the circumstances preceding the Clasico, arguing that Barcelona go into the clash enjoying what it described as preferential refereeing treatment compared with their Madrid rivals.