Refereeing expert settles it: did Endrick deserve a penalty against Roma?

A refereeing expert has given his verdict on the flashpoints from Roma's home defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night, in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

Start with the 64th minute. Real Madrid wanted a penalty after Brazilian forward Endrick went down inside the box following a collision with goalkeeper Svilar.

Referee Francois Letexier waved the appeals away.

Iturralde Gonzalez, the refereeing expert, told newspaper "AS" and radio station "Cadena SER" that he got it right.

He continued: "Endrick pretended to fall, he even deserves a yellow card."

Three minutes later came the next flashpoint: a Kylian Mbappe goal chalked off.

Gonzalez backed that call too, pointing out that the Frenchman took Diomande's ball while standing in an offside position.

He said: "His body was ahead. It is a difficult decision, the play is offside."