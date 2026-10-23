The referee's report for Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Roshn League has settled the controversy over whether Cristiano Ronaldo deserved credit for his goal.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 at the Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium on Friday, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo was the star of the show. He scored Al-Nassr's second goal in the 49th minute, heading home a free-kick cross delivered by his Portuguese compatriot Joao Felix.

Some social media users stirred things up, though, insisting the goal was an own goal off an Al-Faisaly defender rather than the work of the Portuguese star.

Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi put the debate to bed on his personal account on "X", confirming that the match referee had logged the second goal in his report under Ronaldo's name.

That backs up what the official website of the Saudi Roshn League published, where the goal was also credited to the "Madeira Rocket".

The strike carries huge significance for the Al-Nassr captain. It was number 982 of his career, leaving him just 18 away from becoming the first player in football history to reach the 1000-goal mark.