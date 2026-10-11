Reason revealed for Szoboszlai's absence against Manchester City

Dominik Szoboszlai misses out on Liverpool's line-up for the Premier League's sixth-round heavyweight clash with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

City sit top of the table with a perfect 15 points. Liverpool are eighth on nine.

Andoni Iraola named his side without the Hungarian and handed young Louis Comas a start as centre-forward, with Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo all sidelined through injury.

Speaking before kick-off, Iraola confirmed Szoboszlai is suffering from a hamstring strain.

"Metro" carried the Liverpool boss's words: the midfielder tried to keep training, but he wasn't ready to make the XI.

Liverpool's full line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Alisson.

Defence: Araujo, Jaquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez.

Midfield: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz.

Attack: Munoz, Barcola, Comas.



