Roy Keane left the ITV studio stunned with a bold verdict on Jude Bellingham, delivered in the wake of England's crushing 7-0 win over Croatia. The Manchester United legend placed the Real Madrid star in rare company.

Bellingham has every attribute to become one of the greatest players in the history of football, Keane argued during his analysis. Reaching that level, he noted, first demands staying clear of injuries and keeping his mental balance throughout his career.

The remarks came after an exceptional night for Bellingham against Croatia. He didn't just score. He added three assists to stand as one of the biggest figures in England's rout.

His impact went well beyond the attacking numbers. Keane also pointed to his constant movement off the ball, his ability to read spaces and the work he put in for his teammates, alongside the leadership personality he's begun to show on the pitch despite his young age.

When Keane raised the prospect of Bellingham joining the ranks of the greatest players of all time, presenter Mark Pougatch looked taken aback by the scale of the praise. He asked directly: "Really? Of all time?" This was talk that went beyond simply calling him one of the best of his generation.

Ian Wright was more emphatic. He agreed with Keane's assessment, reckoning Bellingham already has the potential to reach an exceptional status if he keeps developing this way.

None of this was new. Bellingham has drawn major praise since the start of his European career, catching the eye in a big way during his spell with Borussia Dortmund before carrying that form into the England set-up, especially at the 2022 World Cup.

Comparisons to English football legends have followed ever since, with Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes all mentioned. Bellingham blends scoring, creating goals, physical presence and influence across every area of the pitch.