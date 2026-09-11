Federico Chiesa's future at Liverpool is growing murkier by the day.

The Italy forward has been linked with a January switch to Spain, with Atletico Madrid and Valencia both circling.

According to Tribuna, citing "Calciomercato", Chiesa could link up again with Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott at Valencia. Los Che are rock bottom of La Liga, with just one point from their opening four games.

Atletico are keeping tabs on the Italian too. They missed out on re-signing Nico Gonzalez from Juventus after a productive loan spell, and now they want Chiesa.

Game time has been hard to come by since his 2024 move from Juventus. Chiesa managed just 104 minutes in the Premier League during his debut campaign, then started only one match last season.

This term, he hasn't featured in a single competitive game. Liverpool even left him out of their Champions League squad, a list that included injured players such as Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni.

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