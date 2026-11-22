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Real Madrid made a point of honouring the late Jesús de Miguel before their match against Celta Vigo, with the club holding a minute's silence in his memory following his death in a tragic accident.

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Real Madrid and Celta Vigo players walked out wearing shirts with the late player's name on the back. Several members of De Miguel's family joined them on the pitch, accompanied by Fede Valverde, Iago Aspas, Sergio Llull, Toletti, Florentino Pérez and Marian Moreño.

The family presented shirts bearing the names of players from various sections of the club. The gesture moved them deeply, and the scenes will live long in the memory.

Nor did the tribute end there. Real Madrid displayed an image of the Madridista player with a black armband at Gate 9 of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Tenerife noticed. The club thanked Real Madrid on X, saying: "Our sincere thanks and gratitude to Real Madrid for this tribute to Jesús de Miguel and for their consideration towards his family."

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Their supporters echoed the sentiment, responding to the Canary Islands club's message to thank Real Madrid for the initiative.

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De Miguel got a final, moving farewell at the Santiago Bernabéu, as his family and admirers shared their grief and their appreciation.

Tragic details

Tragedy struck during Tenerife's Spanish second division clash with Andorra and shook the sporting world. Jesús de Miguel suffered a violent collision with the opposing goalkeeper and died at the age of 30.

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It happened on 2 November 2026, in the closing minutes of the match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium. De Miguel chased a long ball, trying to launch an attack for his team, as Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono raced a long way off his line to clear it.

Owono jumped with his foot raised, and his knee struck the Tenerife striker hard in the chest as the two contested the ball. De Miguel fell to the ground unconscious. Panic spread among the players of both teams, who called for the medical staff to come on quickly.

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Medics rushed on and treated him on the pitch for more than 10 minutes. An ambulance then took him at speed to the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Initial medical reports said De Miguel had suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest after the collision. Paramedics restored his pulse on the way to hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. His condition initially stabilised, but he remained unconscious.

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In the early hours of 3 November, Tenerife announced that his neurological condition had deteriorated. Efforts to save his life failed, and the club then issued an official statement confirming his death at 8am, aged 30.