Michael Olise has become a serious worry at Bayern Munich in recent days, according to a press report on Monday.

The France international is under contract until the summer of 2029, but Bayern want to extend his stay as more than one club circles, with Real Madrid leading the chase.

Club officials insist Olise is not for sale and that Real Madrid's efforts to prise him away will come to nothing.

Yet German newspaper "Bild" report that Bayern are uneasy about the Frenchman. They are not fully convinced he wants to renew, particularly given his request to include a release clause.

Bayern's stance is clear. They will give him no longer than next summer to decide, believing the winger is not committed to signing fresh terms.