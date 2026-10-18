Real Madrid TV: Laporta backs Tebas for suspicious reasons

Real Madrid's television channel has levelled accusations at Barcelona president Joan Laporta after he announced his support for LaLiga president Javier Tebas in his current dispute with Real Madrid.

Laporta recently said: "I want to stress that we are fortunate to have Javier Tebas as president of LaLiga. He has the experience required to deal with matters such as these, and he also has the good judgement needed to confront the attacks Real Madrid are launching against the league. It seems they want to destroy everything. They want to destroy LaLiga and the referees' technical committee. They are also unhappy with the Spanish federation, and they don't like anything."

He added: "Fortunately, the LaLiga president understands the reality of what is happening. He has also fought many battles and gained great experience, which makes him capable of standing up to these attacks that are unbecoming of a club that is a member of LaLiga, as Real Madrid adopt a position or an approach based on continually attacking everything that is done."

Madrid's channel hit back at Laporta's show of support, saying: "There is a particular sensitivity in Germany towards the issue of Nazism, and from there too they are calling for Javier Tebas to resign, considering that his remaining in his post is an insult to the victims. It is perfectly clear that Joan Laporta is extremely happy for Tebas to continue as president of LaLiga. Remarkably, Barcelona are the only club supporting him."

The broadcaster went on: "Tebas is still clinging to his post and refusing to resign. The LaLiga president allowed Barcelona to use economic levers and various kinds of manoeuvring so that the club could register its players, and he turned a blind eye to breaches of the rules and regulations in order to allow the team to register its players and compete."

Its verdict was blunt: "Tebas shows no urgency in dealing with the Negreira case. He has done Barcelona many favours, on a never-ending list, and he is the club's biggest ally in its efforts to bury the Negreira case."



