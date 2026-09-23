Real Madrid to renew their star's contract within two weeks

Real Madrid have identified the next star in their contract-renewal drive, the campaign the club launched to lock down the future of their biggest names. The move lays bare their plan to protect the pillars of the project.

Journalist Matteo Moretto revealed that Jude Bellingham will be the next player Real Madrid move to tie down, with an agreement possibly settled within two weeks, according to the newspaper Marca.

Speaking on the programme La Pizarra, Moretto said: "Real Madrid will renew Jude Bellingham, he is next," confirming that the club are already working on extending the English midfielder's contract.

The new deal could run until 2030 or 2031, he explained, with the final details still being thrashed out.

Bellingham joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year contract, tying him to the club until the summer of 2029.

Now Los Blancos want to secure his services for longer still. He has become one of the essential elements in the team's line-up since arriving in the Spanish capital.

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