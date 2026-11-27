Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

The future of Brahim Diaz lies with Real Madrid. The Moroccan attacking midfielder's contract had been due to expire at the end of this season, on 30 June 2027. Speculation about a possible departure had linked him with major clubs across Europe, including in Italy.

Real Madrid confirmed in a statement today that the 1999-born playmaker has extended his deal by another five years.

THE NEW DEAL: Brahim Diaz returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 after his years on loan at AC Milan in Serie A. He signed a four-year contract but has had mixed fortunes since. Today, Real Madrid extended his deal until 30 June 2031.

THE STATEMENT: Real Madrid CF and Brahim Díaz have reached an agreement to extend our player's contract, keeping him at the club until 30 June 2031. Brahim joined Real Madrid in 2019 at the age of 19. In his six seasons wearing our shirt, he has made 173 appearances and won seven trophies: one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, two La Liga titles and two Spanish Super Cups. He plays for the Morocco national team, for whom he has so far made 36 appearances and scored 15 goals. He was the top scorer at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement Advertisement

LIMITED MINUTES UNDER MOURINHO: The Moroccan's contract situation and limited playing time under José Mourinho prompted numerous European clubs to enquire about a possible move, first in the summer and now in January.



Under the Special One, he has made 10 appearances and provided four assists, all in the Champions League. He has started only twice and played no more than 20 minutes in the other matches, including the game against Barcelona, which he spent entirely on the bench.

NO RETURN TO ITALY: Juventus made a move for Brahim Diaz in the summer, trying to establish contact over a low-cost attacking-midfield signing before pursuing other targets. Rumours about AC Milan were never confirmed, although Milan have long had their eye on Real Madrid's Endrick. Roma and Napoli remained potential suitors in the background, but the two Italian clubs had backed off as this renewal looked increasingly likely in recent days.