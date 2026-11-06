Real Madrid renew acquaintances with Valencia in La Liga this weekend, and while recent history leans heavily in the Whites' favour, the fixture carries a historic landmark the hosts are desperate to avoid.

Los Merengues head to the Mestalla tomorrow, Saturday, for Matchday 12. Carlo Ancelotti's side sit third on 27 points, while the Bats are languishing second from bottom with just 9.

Victory would pile the pressure on league leaders Barcelona, who sit on 30 points and face Atletico Madrid the following day, Sunday.

Opta's numbers make grim reading for Valencia. They have lost their last two La Liga meetings with Real Madrid, failing to score in either.

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A third straight defeat would be their first such run against the Royal club since February 2023, when they slipped to four losses on the bounce.

Blanking against Real Madrid across three consecutive La Liga games would be another unwanted first. The last time it happened was October 1987, a drought of 39 years.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence on the road. They have taken points on each of their last three La Liga visits to Valencia, winning twice and drawing once, and have claimed victory on their last two trips to the Mestalla.

Keeping that run going would carry its own slice of history. The last time Real Madrid took points on four straight visits to Valencia dates back to December 2013, when they stretched their unbeaten away record there to five games.