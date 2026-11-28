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Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday evening. Dean Huijsen's badly underhit backpass led to the opener, and he also struggled for the second goal. Kylian Mbappé pulled one back, but it was not enough for Real Madrid. Real (33 points) now sit third behind Atlético Madrid (34) and leaders Barcelona (36), who do not play until Sunday.

Alavés showed they were not intimidated by the Bernabéu in the first minute. Pablo Ibáñez collected the ball after a slick move and sent a left-footed shot narrowly wide. Real escaped an early setback and tried to take the lead through Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Ibrahima Konaté, but none could beat goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

Just after the restart, Alavés appeared to have gone 2-0 up when Abderrahmane Rebbach collected a defence-splitting pass from deep, made space and finished superbly, high and hard. Had his boot been three sizes smaller, the goal would have counted. Real responded through Mbappé, but his powerful shot could not beat the outstanding Sivera.

Alavés then took the lead on the counter-attack. Toni Martínez ran on to a long pass but lost the sprint against Huijsen. The Spaniard then made a dreadful mistake, underhitting his backpass to Thibaut Courtois. Martínez seized on it and scored despite a desperate effort from Konaté: 0-1.

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Mourinho made a change after an hour, bringing on Carlos Espí for Arda Güler. The Turk had barely taken his seat on the bench when the visitors doubled their lead. Former Real striker Mariano Díaz played the ball in behind a slow-to-react Huijsen, who was beaten by Ángel Pérez. The right-back went round Courtois and slotted home.

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Real threw everything into finding a way back and came close through Bernardo Silva, who poked an effort wide with the outside of his foot. They did pull one back with 20 minutes remaining. Bellingham found Mbappé, who cleverly paused before confidently prodding the ball past a helpless Sivera this time: 1-2.

Super-sub Espí had rescued Real several times this season and looked set to earn his side at least a point with five minutes left. His header appeared destined for the far corner, but the striker watched in disbelief as the ball struck the inside of the post and landed in Sivera's seemingly magnetic gloves.

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Referee César Soto Grado pointed to the spot moments later after Bellingham went down easily. The Calvin Klein model wanted to take the penalty himself, but Soto Grado ruled he had dived after a VAR check and sent him off. It was a second yellow card and therefore a red.

Real pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but could not find one. Their ten-match winning run in all competitions was over.