Real Madrid star reconsiders his options: will United get their missing piece?

Manchester United are looking to make the most of the summer transfer window to strengthen their midfield with a marquee signing. They have revived their interest in one of Real Madrid's stars, even though the player initially insisted on staying at the Santiago Bernabéu and did not consider leaving during the current window.

According to journalist Antón Meana, speaking on the "El Larguero" programme on Cadena SER radio, the English club have placed Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list of priorities after the Elliot Anderson deal stalled. That makes him one of their most prominent targets before the start of the new season.

Tchouaméni, 26, recently signed a new contract with Real Madrid. Even so, the report confirms that the fresh agreement does not guarantee his continued stay with the Spanish club, who are weighing up a restructure of their midfield amid interest in Manchester City's Rodri and Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The French midfielder has become open to the idea of a move to Manchester United if Real Madrid tell him he is no longer part of their future project. He had previously preferred to continue his journey with the Spanish club and remain among its key players.

Negotiations remain complex. United intend to press on regardless, hoping to convince both the player and Real Madrid to complete the deal, taking advantage of a possible reshaping of the Spanish club's midfield in the coming period.

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