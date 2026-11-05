Real Madrid star raises concern: I am suffering from severe pain

The Real Madrid star raised concern about his physical condition after the team's match against Greece's AEK Athens yesterday, Wednesday, in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid rolled on at home and abroad, grinding out a 3-2 win at AEK Athens on Wednesday evening in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

Eder Militao playing the full 90 minutes was one of the night's big talking points.

The Brazilian centre-back hadn't completed a match since 15 April, when he faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The injury kept him off the pitch for six months, and he must now rebuild his fitness step by step.

Speaking to the Real Madrid channel after the match, Militao said: "I feel good, but I'm suffering from severe pain. Happy to be back and able to do what I love so much, after six months out, and able to play 90 minutes. We all have to be ready because we have many matches ahead of us. Mourinho runs things excellently."

Mourinho admitted he gambled slightly by picking him: "Militao, where we took a slight risk, that was by starting him after a long period."

"Even Militao himself, with a slightly more difficult start to get up to the speed and rhythm of play, then settled down and put in a very good match," he added.

On TNT, the Brazilian also turned to the subject of Vinicius: "He is always an optimistic person. Things aren't going the way he wishes at the moment, but he never stops working. I think everyone notices that he keeps trying, and unfortunately, he isn't scoring goals."

He concluded: "But I believe he is still contributing, indeed contributing greatly. He is a very important player for us in our team. I think that in due time, he will overcome this bad luck. He is someone who deserves a lot, and I believe he will come back strong."