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Real Madrid edged Celta de Vigo 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday. They are now level on points with leaders FC Barcelona, who play Villarreal on Sunday. It was a good warm-up for Real ahead of PSV's visit in the Champions League.

Pablo Durán tapped Celta de Vigo into a 0-1 lead after just six minutes, giving Real Madrid a dreadful start at home. Durán and Williot Swedberg then went close to making it 0-2 on the counter-attack.

Real Madrid demanded a penalty when Arda Güler went down in the box. They got a spot-kick late in the first half, but Kylian Mbappé fired it over the bar.

Jude Bellingham nearly levelled with a header, but Real went into the break still chasing an equaliser. Manager José Mourinho had work to do at half-time.

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Real Madrid also had a penalty appeal turned down after the break when Bernardo Silva was brought down in the box. Mourinho's side threw everything at the deficit.

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Yan Diomande had no luck when Ionut Radu kept out his fierce shot after an hour in Madrid. Bellingham equalised in the 66th minute, giving Real Madrid's fans renewed hope.

Carlos Espi struck from a rebound in the 85th minute to become the match-winner. Real Madrid's players and supporters greeted the goal with relief.

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Real Madrid now turn their attention to the Champions League league phase. PSV, who beat NEC 1-4, visit the Spanish capital on Tuesday.