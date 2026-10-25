Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1084945031.jpgAlberto Gardin
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Real Madrid receive devastating news ahead of El Clásico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Thibaut Courtois cannot play against FC Barcelona on Sunday evening because he is ill. Andriy Lunin will replace him.

Despite earning 16 caps for Ukraine, Lunin has not played a match for Real Madrid this season. His last appearance came on 3 May 2026, against Espanyol in the league, a 2-0 win.

At the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday evening, Lunin will be in goal for Real Madrid. If Barça win, they will be nine points ahead of Real.

Courtois will extend his contract with Real Madrid. The Belgium international said last week that he wants to end his career in Madrid.

Ziggo Sport will show the full match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which kicks off at 9pm on Sunday evening.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google