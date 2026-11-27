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Real Madrid remain the only side with a 100 per cent Champions League record after thrashing PSV Eindhoven 5-1 to stay top of the standings. However, manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed talk of his team being title contenders, branding artificial intelligence predictions as nonsense while focusing on avoiding the knockout play-offs.

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Madrid maintain perfect European record

Madrid strengthened their grip on the Champions League table with a commanding 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven. The emphatic triumph takes them to 15 points from their opening five league-phase fixtures.

The victory also makes Los Blancos the only team to maintain a perfect record in the Champions League so far this season. The result puts Mourinho's side in a commanding position as the European campaign approaches its decisive stages. Despite the dominant scoreline, Mourinho was quick to keep expectations grounded.

Mourinho dismisses AI and title talk

With Los Blancos flying high at the summit, talk has naturally turned to whether they are favourites to lift the trophy. Mourinho, however, refused to get carried away by outside noise or data-driven predictions.

"It’s too early for the Champions League, and we don’t know how teams will arrive at the key moment, which is the knockouts," Mourinho said in a press conference ahead of the match against Deportivo Alaves. "Some say we are contenders, and then there’s artificial intelligence, which is nonsense. Step by step."

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Instead of looking ahead to the final, the coach is solely focused on easing his squad's heavy fixture list by bypassing the extra knockout play-off round.

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"We have such an accumulation of matches that I don’t want to play the play-off," he added. "We have the Super Cup, which will likely be two matches, and the Copa del Rey. We are three or four points away from not playing the play-off, and that’s important."

Fine margins and rival injury blows

Mourinho pointed to the unpredictable nature of European football as the primary reason for his cautious outlook. Injuries to key stars at rival clubs have already shown how quickly fortunes can shift before the knockout rounds begin.

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"The Champions League is always a competition of fine margins," Mourinho explained. "Bayern [Munich] has lost [Harry] Kane, and PSG has lost [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia and [Desire] Doue. The accumulation of cards in decisive matches is also a detail. Many factors are far from us right now."

Busy schedule awaits Real Madrid

Real Madrid now face a demanding run of fixtures across multiple competitions. Up next, they will face Alaves in a Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu. They are then set to take on Real Sociedad and Athletic Club before returning to Champions League action with a tough encounter against last season’s finalists, Arsenal, on December 9.