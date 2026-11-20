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Real Madrid appear to be preparing to correct one of the transfer market decisions that Florentino Pérez may come to regret, after Argentine Nico Paz emerged as one of the most exciting rising talents in European football thanks to his outstanding performances for Italian side Como and his national team. As Europe's leading clubs race to secure his services, the Spanish giants hold a decisive card that could give them the edge in the battle to bring back their former star: a buy-back option worth 80 million euros.

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Real Madrid are moving to activate their buy-back clause for Nico Paz, according to Radio COPE. The Spanish club kept the right to re-sign the player, who joined Como in the summer of 2024, within the period set out in the agreement between the two sides.

His progress in Italian football explains Madrid's renewed interest. The Argentine midfielder has caught the eye under coach Cesc Fàbregas and established himself among the most promising names in the Argentina squad.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, citing the programme "Deportes COPE" on COPE radio, Florentino Pérez wants to bring the 22-year-old Nico Paz back to the Santiago Bernabéu. He sees a young talent of great potential who can strengthen Real Madrid's midfield.

Estimates put his market value at around 120 million euros. That makes an 80 million euro buy-back a significant investment opportunity for the Spanish giants, particularly with Europe's biggest clubs showing growing interest in his services.

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This isn't Madrid's first attempt to bring back their former player. They moved to re-sign him last summer, but Paz preferred to stay at Como for another season to keep developing and earn more playing time.

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This time, the Spanish club's stance on his future looks clearer, amid reports that Como's management have been told of Madrid's desire to bring him back.

Como hold on to their star, but Real Madrid have the final say

Carlo Alberto Lodi, Como's sporting director, has previously insisted that Nico Paz remains 100% his club's player, while acknowledging a clause that gives Real Madrid the right to buy him back in the future.

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Lodi made no secret of his irritation at the repeated speculation over his players' futures. Real Madrid, he pointed out, are constantly linked with bringing back talents who left them for other clubs.

He said: "I put myself in the shoes of the Como fans: every November and March, and I don't know whether it is because of media speculation or for other reasons, reports appear claiming that Real Madrid are bringing all the players back home. This year they are talking about Jacobo Ramón, and over the next two seasons they will be talking about Nico Paz."

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Turning to the terms of the agreement with the Spanish club, he added: "The truth is that we struck an excellent deal last summer. Nico Paz is 100% a Como player. But Real Madrid retain the right to buy him back up to a set date and within the transfer window, which is very normal in contracts of this kind."

Lodi insisted that the player's return to Real Madrid, should it happen, wouldn't detract from the success of Como's spell with him. Instead, it would reward the work the club has done to develop him.

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He went on: "Even if it happens, it will be a sale that rewards our work and brings great benefit to the club. We will know how to manage the situation during the season, as we always have, thanks to the wonderful relationship we have with Madrid. For now, we must enjoy the player, because he is truly an incredible talent."

Madrid aren't alone. Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are all monitoring his progress, which points to fierce competition for his services. But the buy-back option hands the Spanish giants a clear advantage and puts the Argentine's future in the hands of Florentino Pérez. Next summer, he may get the chance to bring back one of the most outstanding talents to have left the Santiago Bernabéu.