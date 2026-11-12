Real Madrid open the file on the failed project: Spain's government pressures FIFA over the World Cup final

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In the space of a single week, the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the stronghold of Spanish giants Real Madrid, found itself at the heart of two parallel battles, neither of them any less heated than the other.

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On one side sits a legal and financial battle. Real Madrid are suing the Madrid City Council for 20 million euros in compensation over the collapse of the underground car park project.

On the other sits a sporting and political fight no less important, with a FIFA delegation arriving to assess whether the stadium is ready to host 2030 World Cup matches, the final chief among them.

A demand for 20 million euros

"Mundo Deportivo" reported, citing the media platform "Vox Populi", that Real Madrid have formally launched claim proceedings against the Madrid City Council. They are demanding 20 million euros over the cancellation of the plan to build the underground car park near the Santiago Bernabéu.

The club will put the proposal on the agenda of their annual members' meeting to lay out the details of the legal move and the reasons behind it. Madrid believe the city bears full responsibility for halting the project.

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Both the car park and the stadium renovation itself go back many years. The scheme won approval in principle, and the club began taking practical steps to deliver it, before the High Court of Justice in Madrid stopped it in mid-2025 following an appeal from the association of residents affected by the Bernabéu works.

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Real Madrid argue that the project was registered with a clear condition: if it were not carried out, "the Madrid City Council would be obliged to compensate the club for the damages it incurred". On that basis, "Aparcamientos del Santiago Bernabéu", the company set up specifically for the project and led by the club's general director José Ángel Sánchez, is demanding the sum as an estimate of the expenses run up during planning, studies and preparatory works.

It marks a fresh escalation between the club and the local authorities, after years of tension over the renovation works, the noise, the congestion and the impact of major events on the neighbourhood's residents.

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FIFA at the Bernabéu

At the same time, the Real Madrid stadium welcomed a FIFA delegation on an inspection tour ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which Spain, Portugal and Morocco will co-host.

Journalist Antón Meana told "Cadena SER" radio that meetings with the main parties ran throughout the afternoon, bringing together representatives of the Spanish government, the Madrid City Council and Real Madrid.

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FIFA described the visits as "an important stage in the process of selecting the host city", which "will enable FIFA to assess the preparation and operation plans for the tournament, as well as the proposed infrastructure for each candidate stadium".

Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, met the delegation in the afternoon. He chose not to travel to Prague for Spain's UEFA Nations League tie against the Czech Republic so he could attend the meeting with FIFA.

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Technical questions, not for show

Spanish radio confirmed that FIFA's questions were clear and that every answer came back immediately. Even so, Spanish government representatives stressed that the refurbishments the Bernabéu might need differ entirely depending on whether it hosts a group stage match or the final.

The delegation came away hugely impressed with the stadium. The crux, though, is whether all of FIFA's requirements can be met, and there are many, and whether those running the project are ready to avoid wholesale changes to their proposed plan.