Real Madrid's defeat to Atletico Madrid was no ordinary setback in the capital derby. It exposed deeper problems within the team, according to Claude Makelele, issues that run far beyond the refereeing controversy that dominated the aftermath.

Los Blancos lost 2-1, letting Barcelona open up a six-point gap in the La Liga title race. Jose Mourinho came out swinging after the final whistle, laying into the officials.

Makelele sees it differently. The referee, he argues, is not the real problem. He points instead to a clear breakdown between the players and the manager, along with a glaring absence of ideas and structure on the pitch.

Speaking to "ESPN", in comments carried by French website "Foot Mercato" , the former Real Madrid star said: "There is no understanding between the players, and there is no understanding between the players and the coach. Mourinho needs to talk to them."

His verdict grew harsher still. "The team is weak, and there is no game plan, nothing at all. Nothing, nothing, nothing. We must demand more from them."

The criticism lands at a testing moment. Real Madrid are under mounting pressure after the loss to Atletico, six points adrift of Barcelona at the summit of La Liga.

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