Jorge Valdano came away from his conversation with Lamine Yamal with a clear impression. The former Real Madrid star conducted a lengthy interview with the young Spanish winger, then set out his conclusions in an article for "El País".

The Argentine former player and coach praised Yamal's intelligence, his spontaneity and his ability to keep his feet firmly on the ground despite everything he has been through in recent years. He sees no reason to worry about the player's future.

Valdano wrote, as quoted by "Marca": "After interviews, certain impressions always remain. My impression is that we are dealing with an intelligent young man, and there is no reason whatsoever to be concerned about his future."

For years, Lamine Yamal has lived under exceptional pressure. Everything he does on the pitch draws huge interest, and his words and actions face constant analysis, opening up debate after debate about his personality and the way he handles fame and life away from the game.

Full praise from the former Real Madrid star

But Valdano believes the media image around Lamine Yamal doesn't change one thing: here is a young man who knows his roots and the long road he travelled to reach the top of football.

The former Real Madrid star put it plainly: "At the age of 19, the real miracle is to go so far without forgetting who you are."

He also defended the Spanish star's frankness against the criticism aimed at some of his statements, insisting that speaking honestly should never become an accusation.

The 70-year-old closed with a decisive line: "He told the truth, and what is surprising is that we considered telling the truth a sin."

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Those words reflect his conviction that Lamine Yamal, for all the fame and the enormous pressure around him, can still express his opinions spontaneously and clearly, without losing his connection to his personality and his origins.

Valdano held the lengthy conversation with Yamal on the Spanish channel "Movistar". Kooora reported the details in the following news items:

"I really am Black".. Lamine Yamal breaks his silence about the racist night at the Bernabeu

Yamal challenges Real Madrid in the Champions League.. and admits weakness against Bayern and Paris

Yamal criticises the Ballon d'Or criteria and cites Messi and Ronaldo

Yamal: I beat Mbappe in everything.. and my brilliance surpassed Messi and Ronaldo