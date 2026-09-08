Just hours before their European campaign kicked off against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid were dragged into a political dispute nobody saw coming. A rumour tore across social media claiming the club had banned Spanish flags. The response was swift and categorical.

Categorical denial in an official statement

Real Madrid issued an official statement on Tuesday evening, ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Inter Milan in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, to deny what had been circulating widely.

The statement read: "In light of the news circulating on some social media platforms and in certain media outlets, Real Madrid CF wishes to categorically deny the rumours that the club has issued instructions banning the entry of Spanish flags or the flags of any of our autonomous regions or cities into the Santiago Bernabéu stadium."

Commitment to the law and a history of permitting flags

The Spanish club insisted its policy on national symbols has never changed, stressing that its internal regulations comply fully with the legislation in force.

"The club's regulations abide by the directives of the legislation in force," the statement added, "and they of course permit, and have always permitted, without any restrictions, the entry of all of our country's official flags into our stadium."

Real Madrid moved quickly to shut down any attempt to politicise the Bernabéu stands on the eve of a big European night. The doors, the club confirmed, will stay open to every supporter carrying an official flag, no exceptions.

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The "Estelada" flag sparks the crisis

Barcelona had fired off a strongly worded statement of their own, condemning in the strongest terms the "excessive and unjustified use of force" by National Police officers against club members and supporters near the Martínez Valero stadium, home of Elche, who were carrying the "Estelada" flag of Catalonia.

Police stopped a minor and detained him violently for carrying the "Estelada", the flag of Catalan independence, before kick-off. President Laporta publicly branded the act "disproportionate and violent" and said it had nothing to do with freedom of expression.

Solidarity poured out from inside the club. Prominent figures such as star midfielder Gavi and President Laporta voiced their absolute support for the victim and his family.