Real Madrid finalise their defender's departure to the Italian league

Real Madrid have confirmed the sale of young Castilla defender Victor Valdepenas to Fiorentina. The academy graduate leaves the Bernabeu for eight million euros, with the Spanish giants surrendering half of his sporting rights as part of the deal.

Just 19, the left-back begins a fresh chapter with a contract that runs until 2031 at the Viola. He made a single La Liga appearance for Real's first team last season under Xabi Alonso, coming on against Deportivo Alaves, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

The deal earns Real Madrid eight million euros while keeping 50 per cent of any future sale. It arrives on the eve of Saturday's friendly between the two clubs.

In an official statement, the club bid farewell to their young defender: "Real Madrid and Fiorentina have agreed on the transfer of our player Victor Valdepenas. Valdepenas joined Real Madrid in 2018 at the age of 11, and was part of our youth academy for six seasons. During last season, he made his debut with the first team and was crowned champion of the UEFA Youth League. Real Madrid thanks Valdepenas for his commitment throughout these years, and wishes him and his family every success in this new stage of their lives."