Real Madrid face Betis with seven absentees: will the new signing feature?

Real Madrid have wrapped up their preparations for tomorrow's Friday evening clash with Real Betis in Seville, with seven players still missing from the Merengue ranks in the Spanish League.

Portugal's Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid head coach, could not recover any of his injured players in time for the match.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Real Madrid will be without Aurelien Tchouameni, Endrick, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio and Thiago Pitarch.

Into the squad, though, comes Sergio Martinez. The 19-year-old midfielder joined the club in recent days from Racing.

Martinez was originally earmarked for the Castilla squad, but he is now training with the first team and could make his debut appearance in Real Madrid's matchday group against Betis.

Mario Rivas and Cestero are also expected to feature in the squad.

Read also:

Mourinho: I said very stupid words, and I will have to do this for Messi

Mourinho opens fire on his player: the accumulation of mistakes is unacceptable

A three-minute call: Mourinho reveals the behind-the-scenes of a Real Madrid star's departure

On their official website, Real Madrid explained that the final training session opened with "rondo" exercises to get the players going, before turning to tactical work.

The players then went through pressing and possession drills, with the session closing out on small-sided games in tight spaces.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums