Real Madrid exclude their striker from the Germany trip

Real Madrid have kept one of their players in the Spanish capital for the final phase of pre-season. He continues to work under a special programme designed to avoid injuries and get him to peak fitness before the new campaign begins.

According to Aroncha Rodriguez, a journalist at Spain's "Cope" radio, Endrick is following a bespoke plan in Madrid. That has ruled him out of the squad travelling to Germany to face Schalke today, Sunday, in the Merengues' final friendly before the season.

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The Brazilian striker had suffered a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for a long spell. Real Madrid are treating his return to training with caution after his involvement with the Seleção at the 2026 World Cup, particularly with the heavier training loads that come in the final phase of preparations.

Plenty of talk surrounded Endrick's future this summer, with some clubs keen to take him on loan. Real Madrid settled the matter by keeping the Brazilian, acting on a request from head coach José Mourinho, and they will carry on building his physical condition.



