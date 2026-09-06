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Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Real Madrid duo close to featuring against Inter Milan

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Endrick
T. Pitarch
Spain
Italy
Brazil

The Merengues are suffering from numerous absences

Real Madrid got a boost ahead of Tuesday's clash with Inter Milan, the opening game of their UEFA Champions League league-phase campaign, as three players recovering from injury took part in group training on Sunday.

According to Arancha Rodriguez, a journalist at Spain's "Cope" radio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Endrick and Thiago Pitarch joined the group session, while Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Raul Asencio continued their treatment and rehabilitation programmes.

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All seven had trained individually only days earlier, as the club prepared for their recent La Liga trip to Real Betis. That one ended in a 1-0 defeat for Los Blancos at the La Cartuja stadium.

Rodriguez suggested Endrick and Pitarch could make the squad against Inter, given their improving condition and return to group work.

The Nerazzurri present a stiff early test for Jose Mourinho. His side are looking to bounce back from the Betis defeat and fire a warning to their major rivals for European football's most prestigious prize, one Paris Saint-Germain have monopolised over the last two seasons under Luis Enrique.

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